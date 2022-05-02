Short Interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Drops By 26.1%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MOHO opened at $0.21 on Monday. ECMOHO has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,268 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of ECMOHO worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

