Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Decreases By 27.7%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

MSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,126. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Emerson Radio ( NYSEAMERICAN:MSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

