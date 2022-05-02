Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Decreases By 23.8%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days.

Shares of ELEZF stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. Endesa has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

