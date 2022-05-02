Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Declines By 22.8%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
