Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Declines By 22.8%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

