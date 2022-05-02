Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Rises By 34.4%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 115.86% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMBL shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

