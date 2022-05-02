Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Rises By 27.0%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ESQ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,015. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

