Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rises By 28.6%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDRY shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.94. 864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,646. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.21. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EuroDry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EuroDry by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in EuroDry by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in EuroDry by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EuroDry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.
