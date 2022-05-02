Short Interest in Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Declines By 24.8%

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,175,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 5,554,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 33.09 and a quick ratio of 33.09.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCUUF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.