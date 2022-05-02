Short Interest in Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Declines By 24.8%

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,175,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 5,554,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 33.09 and a quick ratio of 33.09.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCUUF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
