Short Interest in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Declines By 25.3%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 105,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FPAY stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

