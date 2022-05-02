Short Interest in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Decreases By 27.4%

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,887. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

