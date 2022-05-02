Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Decreases By 26.9%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.