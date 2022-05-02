Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Declines By 26.1%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMS. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMS stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 29.08%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

