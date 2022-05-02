Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Expands By 33.3%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FICV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Frontier Investment has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICV. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

