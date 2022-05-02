Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Drops By 27.9%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 590.0 days.

GEAGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.31) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of GEAGF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.19. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.