Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Drops By 27.9%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 590.0 days.

GEAGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.31) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEAGF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.19. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.