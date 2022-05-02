Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Expands By 30.7%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,118,700 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 5,446,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,494,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBTC traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. 2,725,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.