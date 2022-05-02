Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Expands By 30.7%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,118,700 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 5,446,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,494,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBTC traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. 2,725,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile (Get Rating)
