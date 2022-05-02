Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Declines By 24.1%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Greenpro Capital stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenpro Capital by 2,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 515,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenpro Capital by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 734,208 shares during the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

