Short Interest in Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Declines By 24.5%

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,100 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 703,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $1,001,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helbiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.
Helbiz Inc provides micro mobility solutions for urban areas worldwide. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
