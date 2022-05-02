Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Rises By 32.9%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of HSDT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. 312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $17.26.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,473.56% and a negative return on equity of 198.39%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
