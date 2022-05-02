Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Decreases By 25.3%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $144.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.51.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

