Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Increases By 39.2%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 114,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,195. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

