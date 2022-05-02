Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expands By 28.2%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 261,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

LPTH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

