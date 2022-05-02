Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Increases By 28.8%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 57,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,759. The stock has a market cap of $205.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

