Short Interest in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Drops By 28.6%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 110,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MDWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.40. MediWound has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

