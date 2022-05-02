Short Interest in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Drops By 28.6%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 110,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MDWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.40. MediWound has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.22.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.