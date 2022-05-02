Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Decreases By 23.7%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTACW opened at $0.20 on Monday. MedTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

