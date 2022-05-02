Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Decreases By 23.7%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MTACW opened at $0.20 on Monday. MedTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.48.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MedTech Acquisition (MTACW)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.