Short Interest in Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Grows By 34.2%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,200 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,635. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.
About Melrose Industries (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melrose Industries (MLSPF)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.