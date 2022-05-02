Short Interest in Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Grows By 34.2%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,200 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,635. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

