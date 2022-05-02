Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Drops By 22.9%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 1,647,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $60.79 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $49.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDAIF. HSBC raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($122.58) to €104.00 ($111.83) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €105.00 ($112.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

