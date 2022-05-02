Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Rises By 29.4%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 192,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.32. 88,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,115. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.63. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

