Short Interest in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Decreases By 28.8%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTP traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Midatech Pharma has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.61.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

