Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Grows By 36.3%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MOGU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. MOGU has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Get MOGU alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MOGU by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MOGU by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.