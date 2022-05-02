Short Interest in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Grows By 35.3%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mynaric in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
About Mynaric (Get Rating)
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
