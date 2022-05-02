Short Interest in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Grows By 33.8%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 344,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NTP traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. 2,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $252.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 803.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 95.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

