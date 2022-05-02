Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Decreases By 26.0%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $157.52 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.17.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

