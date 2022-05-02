Short Interest in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Grows By 38.1%

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 669,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of National Grid stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 432,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,572. National Grid has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of National Grid by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.