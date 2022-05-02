Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Decreases By 38.0%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Shares of NYSE NBXG traded down 0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 11.46. 382,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,083. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 11.36 and a 12-month high of 20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 13.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

