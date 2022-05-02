Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Drops By 26.1%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 159,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSP. UBS Group AG raised its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

About NLS Pharmaceutics (Get Rating)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.