Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Rises By 29.8%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 64,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $68,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,302. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.91. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.