Short Interest in Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Rises By 29.3%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 874,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. 1,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,933. Pear Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

