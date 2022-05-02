Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Declines By 23.8%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PRTDF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
Petro Matad Company Profile
