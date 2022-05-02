Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Expands By 36.1%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PCK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 662,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,859 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.