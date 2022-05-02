Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Expands By 36.1%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PCK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.88.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
