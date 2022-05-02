Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Declines By 26.9%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,300 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PXLW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. 5,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $117.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 14,470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,723 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,683,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 487,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

