Short Interest in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Decreases By 27.2%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 697,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. 1,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,957. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.37.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,671,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

