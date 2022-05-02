Short Interest in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Expands By 39.5%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 500,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,564. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.19.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 423,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
