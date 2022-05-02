Short Interest in QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Drops By 25.5%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of QNTQF stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.
