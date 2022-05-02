Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Expands By 31.6%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quhuo during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quhuo by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. 5,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,079. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

