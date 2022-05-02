Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Declines By 26.0%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,600 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 507,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.3 days.

Shares of RNWEF stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. REC Silicon ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

