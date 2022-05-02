Short Interest in Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Expands By 33.3%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $16.96 on Monday. Safestore has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

SFSHF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.31) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $650.00.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

