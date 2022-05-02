Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Grows By 29.2%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SEAC opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

