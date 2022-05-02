Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Grows By 35.7%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($47.85) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS SWDAF opened at $37.24 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

