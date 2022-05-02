Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Decreases By 23.7%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $5.97 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

