Short Interest in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Drops By 25.0%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKIC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 3.1% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 16.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 812,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

AKIC stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.